Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Southern



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO

