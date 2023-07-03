Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $710,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

