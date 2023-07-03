Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after buying an additional 284,945 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

