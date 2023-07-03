Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Bel Fuse worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $60.39.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

