Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.