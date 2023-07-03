Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 25,684 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Profile

(Free Report)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.