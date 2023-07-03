Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $766,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.7 %
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
