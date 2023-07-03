Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Preformed Line Products worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC opened at $156.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $177.00.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $181.82 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.