Windsor Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $237.48 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $238.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.95. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

