CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

