Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFC opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

