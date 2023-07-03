Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 553,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.13 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Display



Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

