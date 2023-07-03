CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 135.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WEX by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $182.07 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

