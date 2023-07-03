Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 7,968 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,181,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

