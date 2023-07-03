CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

