Forum Financial Management LP Invests $200,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

