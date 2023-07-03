Forum Financial Management LP Invests $200,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

