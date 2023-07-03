Forum Financial Management LP Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.