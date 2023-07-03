Forum Financial Management LP Sells 3,689 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.45 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

