CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 50 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.