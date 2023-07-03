Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

