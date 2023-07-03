Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 820.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

