CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

