Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.6 %

SMCI stock opened at $249.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $270.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.