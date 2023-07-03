CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 183 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of PHM opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.