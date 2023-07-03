CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 183 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

