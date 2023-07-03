Forum Financial Management LP Invests $95,000 in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105,264 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alight by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alight by 616.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 500.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $33,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.92 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

