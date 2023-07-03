Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,117 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Shares of LSCC opened at $96.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

