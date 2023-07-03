Forum Financial Management LP Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,489 shares of company stock worth $3,615,923. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

