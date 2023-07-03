Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $95.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.