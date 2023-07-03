Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 5,413 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 26,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 40,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.5 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.