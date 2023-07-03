Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,263 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $350.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.45. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.05 and a twelve month high of $363.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

