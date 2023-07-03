Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $802,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 443,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.7 %

MCFT opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. The business had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

