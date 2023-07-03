Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 727 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 109,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 85,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

