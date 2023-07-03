Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 201 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $201.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.