Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $846,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,497,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,497,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,046 shares of company stock worth $34,945,038. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

