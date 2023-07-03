Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $455.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

