Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 5,933 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,183,000 after purchasing an additional 422,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

