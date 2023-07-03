Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $883,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

