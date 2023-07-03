Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.97 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

