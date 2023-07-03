Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 209.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.