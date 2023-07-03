Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 13,339 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $90.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

