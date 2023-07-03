ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 53,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

