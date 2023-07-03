NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,350.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,865.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,413.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,386.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total transaction of $11,680,340.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,080,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

