Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $82.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

