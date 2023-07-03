Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

