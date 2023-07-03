Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $153.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

