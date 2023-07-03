Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $824,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $163.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.