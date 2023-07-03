Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $691.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $668.84 and a 200 day moving average of $689.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

