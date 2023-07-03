Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

Chubb stock opened at $192.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

