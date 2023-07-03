Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $164.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $166.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.