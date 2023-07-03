Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,717,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %
BREZ stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
